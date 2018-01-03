Look At Who Just Said Gold, Silver And The Miners Are Set For Big Gains In 2018 from King World News

Look at who just said gold, silver and the miners are set for big gains in 2018.

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

January 2 ( King World News ) – The stock market wasted no time exploding higher as 2018 commenced, with the Nasdaq leading the charge and gaining over 1% in a little over an hour, while the S&P tacked on 0.75% and the Dow was dogging it. In the afternoon, the indices just seemed to sit there and were not much higher than I already described with an hour to go, which is when I left…

Sucking In the ’70s?

I don’t think we will know much about what the market intends to do for the balance of the year until we get past the first few days, as there is often a lot of noise created by predetermined inflows. It wouldn’t shock me at all if this year turned out to be similar to 1973 when the market rallied for the first group of days only to fall apart very badly over the next couple of years — but I don’t want to prejudge the action.

Away from stocks, green paper was weaker from the get-go today and has continued to break down. This decline has been rather stealthy, as so many people were wildly bullish about it for a lot of different reasons. One of the surprises of 2018 is liable to be dollar weakness, although it is hard to get excited about any of the other paper currencies, as they are all just variations of the same bad theme.

Turning to fixed income, it was heavier, while oil was a nonevent. The precious metals gained ground with silver adding 1.5% to gold’s 1%, and the miners gave a pretty good account of themselves as well. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I think the miners are set up to have a very good year in 2018 once we get the slightest change in psychology regarding the efficacy of central bank strategies.