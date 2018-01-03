Ken Schortgen, Jr. – Silver: The Key to Monetary Freedom by Rory – The Daily Coin

We love to repeat that gold is money. We also love to point out that silver has been money longer than gold. Sometimes when when we look at situations or images long enough we begin to stop seeing certain aspects, characteristics or attributes that are right at the end of ones nose. This is what just happened with me. After looking at silver for so long it seems that I have overlooked the fact that silver has been money longer than gold and, therefore, has created more innovation, more wealth and helped more people rise up from bondage than gold. Silver is the key to our personal freedom and sovereignty.

I sat down with Ken Schortgen, Jr., The Daily Economist, to open 2018 with a look at what is happening right now in several areas of our world. 2017 was the year of cryptocurrencies and 2018 is going to be the year of…? I don’t think one person predicted cryptocurrencies would rise like they did in 2017. If someone claims they did, I would need hard evidence to believe them.

Venezuelan President Maduro, who announced Venezuela would be creating El Petro cryptocurrency and backing it with gold, oil and diamonds is one of the issues that is currently flying around as it has captured some attention, however, since Maduro is typically seen as another socialist maniac not very many people take him seriously. Venezuela is in very serious monetary, economic and financial trouble and, according to Ken, Maduro seems to be looking for a way to maintain his power and prominence. I’m not as concerned with his reasoning. but more concerned with the fact that he is willing to put this monetary challenge on the table for the world to see.

Then we have Iran – is it a color revolution or an organic uprising? It seems to have manifested in very short order and has all the mainstream media stepping and fetching, which gives it all the hallmarks of a contrived scenario that did not materialize by the people.

Ken is a highly respected analyst and his work is always presented without fanfare or hype. The analysis speaks for itself and the vision that Ken brings to the table is quiet unique. I am very pleased to have this as my inaugural 2018 interview. We hope you learn a little something and are entertained along the way.