JAYANT BHANDARI – Fanaticism, Quality Names, and Arbitrage (Video)

Jayant Bhandari the host of the highly acclaimed Capitalism & Morality sits down with Maurice Jackson of Proven & Probable to discuss Fanaticism, Novo Resources, Irving Resources, and Arbitrage Opportunities. Mr. Bhandari shares with listeners a growing concern he sees in India with religious fanaticism and the affects it will have on the country. Comparisons are made with Pakistan, which took the same path and has resulted in the lack of reasoning now being demonstrated in these societies. We shift the conversation onto two quality issuers Novo and Irving Resources. Jayant, shares with listeners why these two companies will continue to remain his biggest portfolio positions. Mr. Bhandari then conveys two arbitrage opportunities that have his attention at the moment. We then return to geopolitical events unfolding in Iran. Finally, we disclose the details for Capitalism and Morality. An action-packed interview!



