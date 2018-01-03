Herbal Medicines for Ongoing Health by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Guest Article by NRP

I will be the first to admit I know about 1/1000 of what I would like to know about Homeopathic Medicine, Herbal Medicines, and Herbology. Also I am by no means a Doctor or claim to know lots about this topic.

But I do know that the ability to “Heal” will be of GREAT importance in the ‘Aftermath’ of any potential long lasting SHTF.

So, herbal medicines, what exactly is all the uproar about?

Well let me first say this; I have seen first-hand what “Modern Medicine’s” hack/cut, Radiation/Chemo Drugs/Therapy Cut/Paste ‘can’ and will do. Also look at the long term problems which the “Take A Pill” society has created. First thing that comes to mind, the current Opioid crises that’s overtaking the Country and World. How about all the people that Doctors get hooked on Meds, and than never follow up on?

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not dissing Modern Medicine. Are there situations where Modern Medicine is warranted? Yes very much so. And a LOT of people have lived to a ripe old age after such treatment.

I have also seen the opposite side. All of the “Doctors” mistakes and “accidental deaths” caused by carelessness, misdiagnoses, abuse, and just all out incompetency.

** Johns Hopkins study estimates that more than 250,000 Americans die each year from medical errors. May 3, 2016 **

In the same breath Herbal Medicines if abused can kill, I did a search but found no “actual” numbers, but it’s estimated that close to 23,000 hospital ‘visits’ each year are cause by “Overdosing” on herbs. Please note; that’s 1/10 the number KILLED by ‘medical errors’.

HERBAL MEDICINES AS ALTERNATIVE TO DRUGS?

Is there an alternative to the “Drug” side of the medical field?

YES there is a very good alternative, Herbal and Homeopathic medicines.

After reading and seeing first-hand the hype of Herbal medicines, I more understand the “crazy’s” and their thinking.

I personally have become convinced after seeing a good friend with a PSA level of over 45 reduce the levels to 12 with just Asian Herbal Medicines within just 2 mouths.

Here is my first hand latest experience:

Turmeric.

I was just weeks from becoming a Drug addict from my Doctor for the pain and swelling. Ken did an article here on Turmeric, and within one month I had practically zero inflammation left. After 2 months I have all but forgotten the arthritic. I did revisit my Doctor and he was totally amazed. BTW, he is no longer my Doctor.