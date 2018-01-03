Where Are George Soros, Hillary Clinton And Tony Podesta? Also, Surge Of Politicians Now Wearing ‘Medical Boots’ By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

I have seen a lot of chatter on the Q-Anon and MegaAnon postings at 4chan and 8chan, and have been asked why don’t we follow the goings on, the “clues,” offered, and write about. It is true we haven’t detailed their daily and weekly chatter, and won’t, but that does not mean we ignore it either. Since mid-2017, we have carefully watched, tallied the predictions, balanced the ones that came true out with those that haven’t, along with those that could possibly still happen.

See, anyone can anonymously claim they are a secret Intelligence sources offering tidbits and puzzle pieces for everyone else to put together, that doesn’t mean they are, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t either, so unless something can be confirmed, verified or debunked, we simply continue to observe, research and wait.

Some specific things have caught my interest, and that of author, political and commentator Jerome Corsi, is specific postings that fit in with the major news events we are witnessing, from President Trump’s Executive order that could literally brings down high profile figures like the Clintons, as specific individuals names in the annex of the EO are connected in one way or another with the Clintons or the Clinton Foundation, or how that EO could apply to people like billionaire troublemaker George Soros, and other individuals. (More on that EO to catch up in a prior ANP article from December 22, 2017)

Below Corsi details some of his observations which lead him to believe another “shoe is about to drop,” as he highlights his belief that all the sexual assault allegations that started with Democratic mega-donor Harvey Weinstein are just the “tip of the iceberg” which will lead into massive crackdowns and major exposure into the rampant problem of pedophilia and child trafficking, and how that all ties in with the timing of President Trump’s December 21, 2017 executive order titled “Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption.”

As ANP detailed on December 22, 2017, that executive order did not only specify foreign actors but also anyone within our government, presently or former officials, that are complicit or had been directly engaged in “(1) corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery; or (2) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption.”

That EO also announced that anyone caught up within those parameters, could have their assets seized immediately and without warning.

Corsi believes that many things we have seen and reported on, are indicators that the stage is being set. Listen below.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

That Dec. 21, 2017 executive order could potentially cover a whole lot of household names, including people like Hillary and Bill Clinton, the Podesta’s both John and Tony, and the man behind many color revolutions, George Soros.

Tony Podesta: Which brings us to the headlined question of where certain individuals are right now, as we have noted many are asking where Tony Podesta has been since he stepped down from the company he founded, The Podesta Group, on the same day that special Counsel Robert Mueller charged former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Quick note and update on Manafort: On January 3, 2018, Manafort issued a lawsuit against Department of Justice, Deputy AttorneyGeneral Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller – see more here)

One of the people asking about Podesta just happens to be the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in an interview published by the NYT on December 28, 2017, via the Daily Caller: