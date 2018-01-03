‘This Is FAKE NEWS’: CNN Runs Globalist Sponsored Propaganda Piece That Claims That The Deep State Is NOT Real, No Conspiracy Against Trump by Alex Thomas – SHTFPlan

Over the last two years elements of the deep state, along with their mainstream media allies, have waged a seemingly endless war on all things Donald Trump that, at this point, simply cannot be denied.

From claiming that he had no chance of winning, to lying about his beliefs, all the way to the sham Russia investigation, it has become transparently clear that ingrained elements within the federal government, including the intelligence community, have worked against Trump from the beginning and actually increased their attacks after his stunning election victory.

At each step, liberal news outlet CNN has been at the forefront of this unprecedented attempt to take out the democratically elected president and long ago confirmed the belief already held by many that they were specifically out to get Donald Trump and his tens of millions of supporters.

Now, in what can only be described as one of the most blatant propaganda pieces of all time, two CNN “reporters” have outed themselves as nothing more than deep state establishment puppets after publishing a “news” report that not only claims that the deep state isn’t real but also laughably implies that there has been no conspiracy to hurt President Trump whatsoever.

That’s right, according to CNN, high-level FBI officials didn’t let Hillary Clinton off the hook. High-level FBI agents weren’t openly supporting Clinton while at the same time setting up an “insurance policy” in the event that Donald Trump won the election. James Comey and Robert Mueller aren’t personal friends and the Clinton campaign never paid for RUSSIAN SOURCES to provide disinformation on Trump.

The CNN propaganda piece reads:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday escalated an extraordinary confrontation with his own Justice Department, suggesting it was part of a shady government “deep state” conspiracy against him. The explosive charge follows Trump’s repeated attacks on the FBI and agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller on the investigation into whether there was collusion between members of his presidential campaign and a Russian election meddling operation in 2016. His assault, delivered via a tweet, suggested that Trump is again chafing against conventions that presidents normally observe to maintain the independence of judicial authorities and to avoid the perception of political interference in the Justice Department and the FBI. […] Tuesday’s outburst by the President also sheds new light into his apparent belief in, or willingness to perpetrate, the idea for political reasons that there is a “deep state” — a secret cabal of government and intelligence officials conspiring against him and his presidency.

As I’ve been apt to say lately, you truly can’t make this stuff up folks! Keep in mind that it is a confirmed reality that the deep state is real, a fact known LONG BEFORE Trump ever got into office or was a victim of an attack by their puppets.

Not happy to spread obvious disinformation in just one piece, CNN also published another piece of transparent garbage, this time by their publicly anti-Trump Editor Chris Cillizza in which he also laughably implies that the deep state simply cannot be real.

“Deep State Justice Dept must finally act,” Trump tweets, suggesting that Abedin belongs in jail and former FBI Director James Comey and “others” might too. The idea of the “deep state” has long been central to the beliefs of people like Breitbart executive Steve Bannon and others in the conservative media. Its basic tenet is that there is a sort of extra-judicial government being run in the shadows of the public-facing government — a so-called “deep state” that has as its prime objective to maintain the status quo. The “deep state” isn’t really partisan, it’s more an agreement by the establishment to keep its hold on power for as long as humanly possible.

CNN’s editor then goes on to list Trump’s supposed crimes in which he literally lays out exactly what we KNOW to be happening in reality and then claims that only your crazy uncle at Thanksgiving would believe it.

Make no mistake, this is purposeful propaganda at its finest and is designed to LIE directly to the American people while covering up for those that truly run the world.

Consider what’s being alleged here: That the Justice Department is refusing to prosecute criminals — including the former director of the FBI! — because the deep state is protecting those people. That sounds a little off, right? Like, if your uncle spent 15 minutes at Christmas dinner bending your ear with that exact theory, you would ask your mom afterward: “What is the deal with Uncle Harold?” Now, consider the source: This is the President of the United States we are talking about. The most powerful person in the country — and maybe the world. The person who chose the man — Jeff Sessions — who runs the Justice Department. Let’s be clear about all of this: The President of the United States is saying that the former FBI director, who he fired and who could, as we speak, potentially be playing a central role in the special counsel investigation into Russia’s attempted interference in the 2016 presidential election, is being protected by a secret quasi-government that really controls things.

Cillizza also whines about the fact that the deep state and elements of the FBI are finally being publicly exposed as if this is somehow a bad thing for the American people when in reality it actually only hurts the very people that Cillizza serves.

What’s even more frightening than the assumptions made in those presidential tweets is that plenty of people are changing their views of the FBI due to Trump’s assault on the bureau and its one-time head. In 2014, Gallup polling showed that 62% of Republicans thought the FBI was doing an “excellent” or “good” job. In new Gallup polling, that number among Republicans has dipped to 49% — even as Republicans’ trust in other government agencies has soared since 2014. It’s almost impossible to accurately describe how abnormal this sort of behavior is from a president. In the past, presidents went out of their way to build up trust in the agencies and departments of the federal government, believing that strength in institutions — particularly those tasked with law enforcement — was critically important to a functioning and healthy democracy.

Consider this. Elements of the intelligence community, with the help of news outlets like CNN, are actively trying to take out their political opponent in Donald Trump while at the same time attacking him for publicly fighting back.

Truly unbelievable!

Source Link – SHTFPlan