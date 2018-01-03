This Is It, The Events Have Started, The Push Is On To Take Back Control (Video)
This Is It, The Events Have Started, The Push Is On To Take Back Control Video – X22 Report
They are now pushing their own coin and will try to charge. Classified information has been found on Wieners laptop. South Korea proposes talks with NK. The cabal, neocons and other factions are in the process of pushing their agenda to take back control. The intelligent community most likely planted agents within Iran to push regime change. The talk surrounding the uprising has two much support for the protestors compared to other events that were truly grassroots associated. Business has begun to return to Syria. The cabal is going all out now, they will make the world as chaotic as possible to push their agenda.