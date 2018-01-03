Burning the Evidence? – Firefighters Respond To Fire At Clintons’ House In Chappaqua from ZeroHedge

In a day that turned from boring, to bizarre, to berserk in just a few short hours, the newsflow continued when Lohud, a news source for Rockland and Westchester counties in New York, reported that firefighters were responding to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua.

New Castle police have confirmed a fire at the Clintons’ home in Chappaqua, however, it was not immediately clear if the Clintons were at home when the fire erupted just before 3 p.m.

Police declined to give further details on the fire at 15 Old House Lane where Bill and Hillary Clinton have lived for nearly 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999.

But scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire and has been extinguished.