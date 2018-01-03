6 Places You Can Spend Your Bitcoin Fortune by Joe Jarvis – The Daily Bell

How many times have you heard that Bitcoin isn’t a real currency because you can’t spend it anywhere?

Bitcoin certainly has some flaws, and other cryptocurrencies may very well take its place in time. But it is the trailblazer, and early adopters are now rolling in digital dough.

Contrary to popular belief, you can, in fact, spend your Bitcoin. Here are ten places to make it rain with your newfound crypto wealth.

1. Switzerland

A ski resort in Switzerland now accepts Bitcoin. The southern Swiss town of Chiasso now accepts Bitcoin payments for tax bills up to 250 Swiss francs. And you can even buy late night sausage snacks from Wurst and Moritz with Bitcoin. About 200 businesses in Switzerland accept the cryptocurrency.

2. Japan

Over 260,000 Japanese businesses use the point-of-sale app Air Regi. The company which created the app, Recruit Lifestyle, partnered with a Japanese Bitcoin exchange last summer. The app now allows stores to accept Bitcoin.

Of course, the ability to accept Bitcoin doesn’t necessarily mean that they all will. But at least 5,000 retail establishments in Japan currently accept Bitcoin. Included are Capsule Hotels, a chain of eyeglasses stores, and a company which owns five chains of restaurants.

3. Expedia

How do you get to Switzerland or Japan only using Bitcoin? Simply book your travel and hotels on Expedia. Expedia has accepted Bitcoin for payments since 2014, partnering with Coinbase to complete payments.

But they aren’t the only travel you can buy with the cryptocurrency.

Daedalus Drones, for example, offers its services for Bitcoin. AirBaltic and Polish Airlines LOT also accept Bitcoin as payment.

4. Anywhere that accepts Credit and Debit Cards

Who has time to seek out businesses that accept Bitcoin? Instead, just get a Bitcoin debit card and use it anywhere that accepts plastic, online or in person. Bitpay allows you to simply load Bitcoin onto a card with your name on it, and spend it anywhere that Visa is accepted. An app lets you monitor activity and add more money to the card.