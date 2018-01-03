The 2018 Cannabis Boom by Nick Giambruno – International Man

The US is about to experience one of its biggest social and economic changes in generations.

And the story of Desert Hot Springs, California, is the key to understanding it all…

Like many US cities, Desert Hot Springs had chronic financial problems. The city filed for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in 2001. Then it nearly went bankrupt again in 2014, when it declared a fiscal emergency.

At this point, the city’s people were desperate to solve their intractable financial troubles. So they opened their minds to a new idea.

They voted to become the first place in California to allow indoor cannabis cultivation on an industrial scale. A full 70% were in favor.

The city would, of course, tax these operations.

Local politicians had nixed the idea before. But the risk of two bankruptcies in 15 years changed their minds. Necessity has a way of doing that.

This once-dying city of 29,000 people—the forgotten neighbor of storied Palm Springs—is now experiencing a renaissance.

Since the vote, it’s issued permits to more than 30 growers for over 3 million square feet of cannabis cultivation.

Hundreds of new jobs have been created. Previously vacant industrial real estate is buzzing with activity.

The local government now has a $15 million budget to pay its employees and run the city. Yet it’s soon expected to take in $50 million in cannabis taxes alone.

Desert Hot Springs has gone from a dying pit stop with big money troubles to a booming city with more cash than it knows what to do with.

This is why widespread cannabis legalization is both inevitable and imminent… money.

Many places in the US have similar stories.

Just look at Colorado. Last year, the state’s marijuana industry generated $1.3 billion in sales and $200 million in tax revenue. A decade ago, Colorado received zero in marijuana taxes.

The industry also created 18,000 new full-time jobs. And that’s just one state.

According to Bloomberg, Washington state will generate $155 million in cannabis-related taxes this year. After four years, that number is expected to exceed $1 billion.

In California—which started selling recreational cannabis legally on January 1—cannabis taxes are projected to bring in at least $1.4 billion each year and create more than 100,000 new jobs by 2020.

In many of the states that have or will legalize cannabis, the tax revenue will exceed that of alcohol and tobacco. That’s not something a cash-strapped state can turn its back on.

All that money will quickly become a permanent part of many state budgets. This will encourage other states to follow suit.

Taxation Is Still Theft

It’s important to clarify something here.

The US has a population of 320 million. Yet it has more people in prison than China, which has a population of 1.4 billion.