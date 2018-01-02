Yes, China Plans To Send Gold Prices Dramatically Higher from King World News

With the precious metals surging and the dollar falling to start the new year, yes, China plans to send gold prices dramatically higher.

January 2 ( King World News ) – Dr. Stephen Leeb: “China has a different look as we kickoff 2018. It has shed some of its former caution and adopted a more forthright tone. If you don’t pay close attention, it would be easy to overlook the shift. But it is significant – and it tells me gold is closer to taking off…

That’s because the shift in tone suggests China sees no impediments to going all out for strong growth in 2018 and beyond. Chinese officials are now indicating, and for very valid reason, that they are much less worried about debt, at least not the putative corporate debt that supposedly was a drag on the economy.

This gives them enormous latitude to invest freely in projects – including massive infrastructure creation – to address rural poverty and raise incomes, which will be their main focus. They can throw off the wraps that to some extent have held them back. The ensuing rapid growth will push commodity prices higher, with gold leading the pack.

China’s Deception & Their Push To A Reserve Currency Centered On Gold

At the same time, China sees more urgency in not remaining tethered to the dollar as the backbone of international trade. I’ve talked a lot about the Eastern oil benchmark China is readying, and how it will lead to a new reserve currency centered on gold. That’s getting closer, too, and it will be an additional propulsive force for pushing gold higher.

What are some of the tealeaves I’ve been reading? For one, last weekend, China made an unusual statement. It acknowledged that debt growth had declined dramatically in the first three quarters of 2017. The admission came from Xu Zhong, head of research at the PBOC, China’s central bank.