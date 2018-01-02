UK Central Bank Mulls Cryptocurrency Linked To Pounds Sterling by Sujha Sundararajan – Coin Desk

A research unit established by the Bank of England (BoE) is investigating the introduction of a cryptocurrency linked to pounds sterling.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

The team involved expected to report back within the next 12 months, a Telegraph report says.

If approved, the central bank-issued cryptocurrency would allow British users to keep their digital money with the central bank itself, eliminating the need for retail banks. The system would also enable large transactions to be carried out almost instantaneously, the report says.

Talking to the Treasury Select Committee in England in December, BoE governor Dr Mark Carney said that he has participated in discussions with major central banks on launching digital currency, adding that BoE had carried out a successful test on blockchain technology last summer.

Carney said:

“The underlying technology [blockchain] is actually of a fair bit of interest. We are working with it at the Bank of England.”

He further said that using blockchain technology for settlements between central banks would be the “most interesting application” that would benefit financial stability and efficiency.