If You See These 14 Signs It’s Time to Bug Out by Jeremiah Johnson – Ready Nutrition

ReadyNutrition Guys and Gals, this article is presented by request of one of the readers. Here is the requesting comment, as posted to the recent METL (Mission Essential Task List) article of mine:

RedClay: “How about a list of circumstances for when it’s time to bug out. I’m amazed on prepper discussion boards about bugging out, at how many people are going to hit the road to bug out BEFORE the crowds mob the roads. But how will people know when to bug out? What combination of signs or circumstances will one depend on, in that decision? If one waits until it’s obvious, then everyone will know & be on the roads.”

So, as you can see, this is a common question in everyone’s mind, and not unusual by any means. We have presented articles in the past to help you gauge by different sources how to prepare and when something is likely to happen. Let’s jump into this in-depth!

One of the problems with preparation is the desire for an exact forecast of when the end of the world is going to occur. First, allow me to state I’m Jeremiah Johnson, not the Prophet Jeremiah. Secondly, anyone who claims to be a Prophet (not to delve into didactics) may not necessarily be one. So, what to do?

If You See These 14 Signs It’s Time to Bug Out

What you do is observe what is happening and estimate…comparing possible with probable and coming up with the best course of action…and act when you know and feel it is the time to do so.

There are keys to show you that everything is going down. The more that occur simultaneously, the higher the probability that it’s time to get out of town. Let’s list some of them (and some of these may surprise you):

A complete collapse of the markets (a lagging indicator, but hitting rock bottom is a sign that it is gone), to include the Baltic Dry Index, and all commodities markets. The President, Vice-President, and members of Congress and the Pentagon “disappear” very suddenly and noticeably… (probably heading to a bunker on your taxed dime) National Guard and Active Duty troops and vehicles are out on the highways all of a sudden, moving out of cities and off of military establishments. A nationwide bank “holiday” for all banks occurs, with all accounts frozen…this would be very bad. Foreign military forces on the move either in the vicinity of or to the United States Outright declaration of either hostilities or an emergency condition by the MSM (mainstream media) Over a course of time: key members of industry, banking, and the government take “extended vacations” and disappear from the public eye. Sudden shortages or halts in the shipments of food, medicines, fuel, or any other necessary item…without any warning. Think Venezuela. Heavy troop and police movements and coordinating activities in major metropolitan areas Hospitals tasked with any kind of mass-casualty emergency preparations Numbers 1-10 happening simultaneously in foreign nations along with the U.S. Increased police and military checkpoints and restrictions on travel domestically or internationally Decoupling of financial markets and banks overseas and in foreign nations. Recall of any and all ambassadors and staff back to the United States on short notice.

We have mentioned a list of things here, but the list is not extensive. I moved to Montana years ago and have taken necessary steps that my preparations are now in place. This is key: to accomplish these objectives long before any of those listed items materialize, as those are “late” signs that something will occur.

If people all paid attention to things, then perhaps we would have a Civil Defense system in place. The truth of the matter, to respectfully address RedClay’s concerns, is that even at the penultimate moment of truth, most will ignore the signs. It’s not that everyone cannot be saved or alerted: it is that they will not pay attention to the signs even when it’s all coming down around them.

Best advice: have your plans in place long before all of this happens, be prepared to depend on yourself and your family alone, prepare today as if disaster will strike tomorrow, and don’t let anyone know your business. Keep in that good fight. JJ out!

####

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson was a Special Forces Medic, EMT and ACLS-certified, with comprehensive training in wilderness survival, rescue, and patient-extraction. He is a Certified Master Herbalist and a graduate of the Global College of Natural Medicine of Santa Ana, CA. A graduate of the U.S. Army’s survival course of SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape), Mr. Johnson also successfully completed the Montana Master Food Preserver Course for home-canning, smoking, and dehydrating foods. Mr. Johnson dries and tinctures a wide variety of medicinal herbs taken by wild crafting and cultivation, in addition to preserving and canning his own food. An expert in land navigation, survival, mountaineering, and parachuting as trained by the United States Army, Mr. Johnson is an ardent advocate for preparedness, self-sufficiency, and long-term disaster sustainability for families. He and his wife survived Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Cross-trained as a Special Forces Engineer, he is an expert in supply, logistics, transport, and long-term storage of perishable materials, having incorporated many of these techniques plus some unique innovations in his own homestead. Mr. Johnson brings practical, tested experience firmly rooted in formal education to his writings and to our team. He and his wife live in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with their three cats.

Source – Ready Nutrition