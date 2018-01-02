President Trump Sends Message To ‘Deep State’ Justice Department By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Over the last year I have tracked President Trump’s tweets and while opinions differ on President Trump’s Twitter usage, what is undeniable is that he has often given his followers a heads up regarding information that the mainstream media would be forced to confirm later…. sometimes months later.

One of the biggest examples of this came back in March 2017, when the President tweeted “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

The media went nuts mocking him, claiming there was no proof, it never happened. Liberal leaning fact checkers declared his assertion “false,” and former FBI director James Comey testified in front of the House intelligence committee, saying “I have no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI.”

Months later, in September 2017, the media was finally forced to report the Obama administration had wiretapped President Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s communications, in 2014, and again in 2016, who often worked out of Trump Tower.

Another prime example from March 2017, was president Trump’s deliberate references to The Clintons and the Uranium One deal which allowed the sale of U.S. uranium to Russia, where he stated in a series of tweets “Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech….” and “…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!”

Jump forward to October 2017 where The Hill published a blockbuster report about the Uranium One deal, providing detailedinformation that was not only hidden from the general public, but to which the Obama administration prevented Congress from obtaining. Exposed in that report was how “Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow.”

Congressional committees started questioning intelligence officials, a gag order forced on an FBI informant by the Obama administration preventing him from testifying in front of Congress had been lifted, and now DOJ prosecutors have been tasked with reexamining the FBI evidence in regards to the Uranium One deal.

While we could list a number of other examples, the point here is that President Trump has consistently given his supporters hints at what would be coming in between his trolling the media tweets which sends them off chasing their tails on other issues.

PRESIDENT TRUMP GIVES HEADS UP FOR 2018

On January 2, 2017, the President sent a message to the “Deep State Justice Department,” which also gives a heads up to those of us that have been observing his hints, for lack of a better word, to his supporters about what is coming. He stated “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

His reference is to newly revealed information about Huma Abedin, former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President, who has spent most of her career working for Hillary Clinton, as traveling chief of staff and former assistant for Clinton, then as deputy chief of staff to Clinton, who was U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.