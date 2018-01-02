How To Prep For … Throwing In The Towel by DR in Tennessee – Survival Blog

Certainly if you read this blog frequently, you know why and how we prepare. The archives of SurvivalBlog are an unmatched treasure trove of practical and technical survival wisdom. This article is designed to offer practical guidance of another kind. It’s intended to encourage mature individuals to imagine a different type of prepping. I want you to think long and hard about your realistic future as successful long-time preppers. I write this based on personal experience and with firsthand knowledge of the experiences of others who share my age and attitude about preparedness. Those of you who may be relatively new to prepping can benefit from this reading as well because an exit strategy (for you or your heirs) should be part of your overall prepping stratagem, just like having a defensible fallback position if your retreat is overrun by bandits. Like most prepping, this advice is common sense.

Questions

I’ll be asking a lot of questions to help you think through where you, as veteran preppers, are today and where you want to be in say 10 years. Some of us who were full of piss and vinegar 15 years or so ago, when organized “prepping” was in its relative infancy, are getting longer in the tooth. If you fall into this category of aging preppers, I challenge you to do some soul searching.

Have you taken stock of your situation lately? What type of community are you a part of? How many human resources do you plan to surround yourself with in case of TEOTWAWKI? Surely, you and your bride haven’t been planning to go it alone, but what is your situation today? Where is the “community” you planned to have back you up and share in the retreat activities when times get really tough? How many family members are you planning to support at your bug-out location? How many like-minded families have you recruited to come together in defense of your rural lifestyle, if there’s an emergency like never before?

Off-Grid Lifestyle A Handful

If you’re like some aging preparedness-minded folks, you may be thinking that the labor-intensive off-grid lifestyle of remote retreat living is getting to be a real handful every day. Severe winter months in some locales can really accelerate this thinking. Maybe you’ve been living the retreat life for 15 or 20 years and you know firsthand that it isn’t anything like reality television would have you believe. You know full well the average aging homesteader won’t make it on “Mountain Men.” How long do you intend to be able to pursue off-grid retreat living before you, a) get some live-in help; b) injure yourself and cannot continue with the manual labor routine you’ve developed, or c) decide to move on due to physical or mental health issues? These scenarios are worth some serious consideration because sometimes life really gets in the way of our best laid plans.

Gut Check Time

For some of you who are on, or are approaching, the north side of 70 years old, this is gut check time. We’re going to touch on some real-world options or the lack of them for you as a survival retreat owner/live-in. We’ll play “what if” for a while to see how well you are prepared for some future challenges that relatively few peppers have actually considered.

What Happens When…?

First off, what happens to your spouse when you are hurt or disabled doing routine chores at your retreat? Who takes up the slack when the spouse work activities go undone for an extended period of time? What happens if you can’t carry on with normal manual labor, such as maintaining the solar system or the water purification system, tending the livestock, or cutting/splitting/carrying firewood for the stove? Can your spouse take over? Is there a notebook of instructions on how to do all the stuff you do routinely, every day, to maintain your retreat? Have your kids memorized your routines? Can your retreat-mates follow in your footsteps without a document to guide them?

I could write a book on how to inventory your systems and build a comprehensive retreat operations guidebook. Suffice it to say that there better be some “bread crumbs” left by you or another principal at your retreat to direct those who come after you for whatever reason, be it you’re dead, permanently disabled, or you are reluctantly selling your retreat to the next generation of Patriots.