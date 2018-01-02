John Rubino–Gold Keeps Going Up Video – Financial Survival Network

Gold has broken the $1300 resistance point. How much higher will it go? We’ve been at this point several time, however, this could be the one that propels gold much higher. The cycles guys have been saying it for a while. But it might just be a seasonal bounce. The key is if it breaks last year’s monthly high of $1350. In other news, debt continues to climb higher around the globe and military tensions are heating up. Need any more explanations?



Video Source