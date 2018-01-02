Indian Gold Imports Surged in 2017 from Schiff Gold

Gold imports into India surged in 2017 as demand rebounded.

According to GFMS, imports of the yellow metal into India increased 67% as jewelers replenished inventory and retail demand rebounded.

Reuters reported:

The rebound in purchases by India, the world’s second-biggest consumer of gold after China, could support global prices, which are already near their highest levels in three months. Spot gold values gained more than 13 percent last year, their best annual performance since 2010.”

There were signs of new life in the Indian gold market last spring when festival-goers bought more than 23 tons of the metal in a single day during the Akshay Tritiya festival. Demand remained strong, despite taxes imposed over the summer that put a drag on the market.

On July 1, the Indian government replaced a labyrinth of taxes with a nationwide 3% Goods & Services Tax (GST). The World Gold Council called it the “biggest fiscal reform since India’s liberalization in the early 1990s.” The WGC said the new tax structure would ultimately increase demand for gold in India, but analysts braced for a short-term dip in imports as the tax went into effect and the market adjusted to the new system.

GFMS analyst Sudheesh Nambiath told Reuters jewelers scrambled to replenish inventory in the first half of 2017 after demonetization in the last quarter of 2016. The demonetization policy resulted in severe cash shortages in some areas of the country. Many Indians skirted the government scheme by using their black money to buy gold.

Analysts say good monsoon rains in 2017 boosted farmers’ incomes and also helped drive strong retail demand for gold in rural areas. Indians value gold as a store of wealth, especially in poor rural regions. Two-thirds of India’s gold demand comes from these areas, where the vast majority of people live outside the official tax system. This explains why even the poor buy gold in India.

The table seems to be set for continued strong gold demand in India as we move into 2018. Last month, World Gold Council chief market strategist John Reade said he expects gold to shine in 2018, and one of the primary reasons will be rising income growth in India. According to the 2018 World Economic League Table, India will leapfrog France and England in 2018 to become the world’s fifth largest economy in dollar terms.

We tend to think of gold as a luxury item, but many Indians view it as a necessity. In the Asian nation, buying gold is not just for the rich. In fact, a recent survey shows owning the gold is a universal phenomenon across all income classes in India. The yellow metal is interwoven into the country’s marriage ceremonies and cultural rites.