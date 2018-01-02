Why Hillary Clinton Needs To Go To Prison In 2018 by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

In the United States, nobody is supposed to be above the law, and that includes our elected officials. If top politicians are permitted to break the law over and over again and get away with it, that sends an absolutely terrible message to everyone else in our society, and it threatens the legitimacy of our entire system of justice. Hillary Clinton has been caught red-handed mishandling classified documents, it appears that she greatly betrayed our nation during the Uranium One deal, evidence has emerged that she has committed gross violations of campaign finance law, and the very deep corruption at the Clinton Foundation is well known. Hillary Clinton needs to be prosecuted and sent to prison, and as a member of Congress I will do whatever I can to help make that happen.

Let’s start by discussing Hillary’s mishandling of classified documents. According to Fox News, there were classified documents among the 2,800 work-related emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop that the State Department released on Friday, and this is fresh evidence that Hillary Clinton broke the law…

The State Department on Friday released a batch of work-related emails from the account of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were discovered by the FBI on a laptop belonging to Abedin’s estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign. At least four of the documents released Friday are marked “classified.”

As we have seen in so many other cases of this nature, it does not matter if Hillary Clinton intended to mishandle classified documents or not.

All that matters is that she did so, and we have very clear evidence that she did. As Bernard B. Kerik has pointed out, anyone else in the federal government that did what Clinton did would definitely be prosecuted…

The possession, transmission, and failing to secure these documents are all federal crimes that do not require intent. Why hasn’t someone been prosecuted? Any member of the @ FBI, @ TheJusticeDept or # DOD would’ve been prosecuted in a second for a violation that substantial.

And we have also learned that emails from the State Department during the Trump administration also somehow ended up on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

How in the world did that happen?

We need answers, and someone needs to be held accountable for that.

As bad as the email scandal is, the Uranium One scandal may be even more troublesome for Hillary Clinton.

If you are not familiar with Uranium One, the following is a pretty good summary from the Christian Science Monitor…

President Trump calls it the “real Russia story”: allegations that as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton approved the sale of 20 percent of US uranium supplies to Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear company. The sale was greased by $145 million in contributions to the Clinton Foundation from Canadian executives who benefited from the sale, according to these allegations. Prosecutors at the Justice Department are now reportedly considering the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into the transaction.

I very much hope that a special prosecutor is appointed to look into Uranium One, because this appears to be an enormous can of worms.

Hillary Clinton also appears to have violated campaign finance law. It turns out that her campaign helped fund the now infamous “anti-Trump dossier”, but she tried to keep that a secret from the FEC. The following comes from Fox News…