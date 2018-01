Is the Gold Cartel Running for the Hills? Video – maneco64

TDC Note – No, the gold cartel is not running for the hills. They may be attempting to reset certain aspects of the “market” but fear is not part of the program.

####

In this report I look at the recent price action in the gold market and ask whether there is a big buyer of physical gold out there disrupting the gold cartel’s control of the price.



