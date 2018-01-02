Fascinating Stuff that Won’t Be in Former FBI Director James Comey’s Book By Pam Martens and Russ Martens – Wall Street on Parade

The former FBI Director, James Comey, is set to release his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership on May 1. It is anticipated that it will provide titillating details from his career in public service, notably his career as FBI Director that ended abruptly on May 9 of last year when Comey was fired by President Donald Trump in the midst of an FBI probe into Trump campaign ties to Russia.

A three-year span that is not likely to make it into Comey’s book is the time he spent as General Counsel of Bridgewater Associates, immediately preceding his nomination by President Obama in 2013 to be FBI Director.

Bridgewater Associates is the weirdly managed hedge fund that promotes “radical truth and radical transparency.” The firm has become notorious for videotaping all of its internal meetings, including at least one that bordered on character assassination of a colleague. The firm also admits to assigning “homework” to employees that requires them to review and analyze recordings of employee interactions.