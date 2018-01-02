Cheap, Unloved, and Blasting Higher in 2018 by Greg Guenthner – Daily Reckoning

The S&P 500 delivered returns just shy of 20% in 2017.

The Nasdaq gained more than 28%, with household name tech stocks like Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon leading the way higher. Each of these plays boasts 2017 gains of more than 50%.

But the cryptocurrency space tops them all. Bitcoin launched to ridiculous 12-month gains of more than 1,300% — even after retreating more than $5,000 from its December peak.

There was no shortage of opportunities for investors in 2017. Historically low volatility provided excellent profit chances for traders and investors alike. It was downright impossible to lose money in 2017. Unless you bet big on commodities…

Thanks to a first half swoon, the Bloomberg Commodity Index went nowhere in 2017. Gold and oil both underperformed the major averages. Stocks and sectors with exposure to these commodities were dead money walking for most of the year.

But the market is quickly shifting to begin 2018 trading.

Energy stocks rallied off their lows during the third and fourth quarters. Metals and mining stocks are also blasting higher. Heck, we even saw a bounce in gold to cap the final trading weeks of the year…

Bottom line: we’re starting to see rumblings of a major turning point in commodities. In fact, this forgotten trade could turn into one of the biggest comeback moves of 2018.

No one in their right mind is paying any attention to commodities right now. Why should they? After all, we haven’t seen a sustained rally throughout the commodity space in a long time. The Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index officially topped out in late 2008. Even after its recent rally, the commodity index isn’t far from its 2001 lows. That sets up a compelling trading opportunity for anyone looking for value in this red-hot market.

Fact is, commodities are cheap compared to stocks. Historically cheap. The CRB’s performance compared to the S&P 500 has spiraled lower over the past five years as stocks have rallied. The CRB – S&P 500 ratio is now at its lowest level since the CRB Index was created in 1957, John Murphy notes on his blog at Stockcharts.com.