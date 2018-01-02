The Central Banks Make Their Move, This Is How They Are Doing It (Video)
Since the great recession the economy has been pumped with stimulus, manipulated government stats and propaganda from the Fed. The peoples economy is struggling,retail is a disaster and the other stats were manipulated to convince the public that the economy was doing well. The central banks are now making their move to control the crypto market.