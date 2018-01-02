Basic Legal Preparedness – Getting Started by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Guest Article by Bogan

As is well documented on MSB, preparedness can take many forms: food, water, sanitation, defense, fire (heat), medical, bugging out, getting home, going off grid, and much, much more.

However there is another type of preparedness that should also be on the radar screen:

Legal preparedness. What follows here is not legal advice, nor is it remotely intended as such. Rather it is a general treatment of the topic.

What do I mean by the term “Legal Preparedness”? It refers to the things you can do that are within your control NOW that can affect how the future may play out as far as you and your family as members of society go, as well as your “stuff” – your real and personal property. In other words, you can act now to be better legally prepared to face whatever life throws at you.

Some of these things are just common sense, although they have a legal impact.

Think of three big questions:

– Who am I?

– What is my stuff?

– What do I want done? (With my health and my stuff)

It’s not good enough to simply have answers to these questions. To be legally prepared means you must be able to PROVE these things to third parties, whether they be a judge, a nurse at the emergency room, a cop who has closed off a section of road your house sits on, or a thousand other scenarios.

DOCUMENT, DOCUMENT, DOCUMENT

The answer to the first two questions is to assemble all documentary evidence, papers, passport, car titles, utility bills (proving residence), birth certificates, DD214, pictures, videos of your stuff, screen shots of your bank statements and IRA account(s), etc. Scan and save them electronically, and print out a full hardcopy. Items with serial numbers or distinctive markings should be photographed twice – the item itself, and then a close up of the serial number or distinctive mark. When it comes to thoroughness on documenting “stuff”, think skeptical insurance adjuster who wants proof that you once owned something.

Storage of documents. Think carefully about storing of originals in a vault at the bank, because the very time you might need to have access to the vault may well be the very time you (or your agent) can’t get into it (EMP? Martial Law?). One school of thought is to store originals in a fireproof safe of some kind, (with a non-electronic lock) over which you have control. A belt-and-suspenders approach is to store the originals in a suitable location and put a set of copies in a vault at the bank…

Of these documents, a person should also consider having a separate hardcopy of all government issued ID’s handy in your BOB or BOV, as well as proof of ownership of your BOL or proof of a right to occupy it (lease, utility bill, letter from owner, etc.). Reminder: your ham license is also a Government issued ID.