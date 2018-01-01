Weiner Emails Contain Classified Information by Kenneth Whittle – DisObedient Media

On Friday, the U.S. State Department released 2,800 Huma Abedin emails, which were obtained by Judicial Watch pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, in relation to the 650,000 emails the FBI found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop in the weeks before the 2016 Presidential election. The emails were published on the U.S. Department of State website Friday afternoon.

According to these new emails, Anthony Weiner, husband of Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, was in possession of classified information.

One email sent from Huma Abedin to Anthony Weiner containing the subject “Lavrov”, (likely referring to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov) includes multiple redactions.

A second email titled “mini schedule”, contains former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s schedule for the day. However, part of the schedule is redacted pursuant to FOIA Exemption “B5”. According to the Department of Justice FOIA Guidelines, Exemption 5 is cited in cases to protect “inter-agency or intra-agency memorandums or letters which would not be available by law to a party other than an agency in litigation with the agency.”

A third email contains a title that is partially redacted, as well as multiple reactions throughout the body of the email.

Despite having no security clearance, and despite the classified material present in the Abedin emails, Weiner was never charged with improper possession of classified material. At the time, speculation that Weiner was essentially left of the hook were dismissed by legacy press.

However, Weiner did plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, and was eventually sentenced to a term of twenty-one months in prison. Huma Abedin has also not faced any charges for unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material (18 U.S. Code § 1924), or for the improper disclosure of classified information (18 U.S.C. § 798).