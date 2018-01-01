Weiner Emails Contain Classified Information

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Author Image

Disobedient Media

link to contact page – https://disobedientmedia.com/contact/

Successful investigative journalism relies on the ability to adapt to a fast changing media landscape. Twenty years ago the public had limited choices when it came to where they received their news. Today there are nearly unlimited sources of information to choose from. Primary sources of information are readily available to the public yet many are content with conjecture and hearsay from political pundits and anonymous sources. We think it’s changing. The public is starting to consistently question the legacy media narrative thanks to brave independent journalists, whistleblowers, and independent publishers who have risked it all to reveal the truth. Our belief is that the truth has no bias.

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe
David Morgan

Live Gold and Silver

Prepper Website

Add our Feed to Your Site