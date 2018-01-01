Top Five Altcoin Cryptocurrency Picks for 2018 from GoldStockBull

While bitcoin dominated the headlines of 2017, many altcoins have far surpassed it in terms of gains against the US dollar. Furthermore, fees for transactions on the bitcoin network have increased to three or four dollars’ worth of coin a piece, sometimes more. Add to this the fact that the average person can hardly afford more than a few hundredths of a bitcoin or less, and it’s not difficult to see why altcoins have had the most spectacular year ever.

Not all altcoins are created equal. Some have received little to no mainstream press coverage. Most of these coins have promising potential based not only on their technical performance vs fiat in 2017 (three out of the five have increased over 100 fold in under twelve months) but the way they have utilized blockchain technology.

The following are my top five altcoin picks for 2018.

#5: Siacoin (SIA)

Siacoin is revolutionizing cloud storage. The Sia blockchain serves as a 100% private and secure storage network. From Sia.tech:

“ Sia splits apart, encrypts, and distributes your files across a decentralized network. Since you hold the keys, you own your data. No outside company can access or control your files, unlike traditional cloud storage providers. “

The blockchain, in this case, becomes a decentralized marketplace whereby hosts compete with each other to win the business of those looking to store data. This drives the cost of using it down to rock-bottom prices. Those who rent storage space pay the hosts in Siacoin, a mineable coin that can also be traded on exchanges.

In short, Siacoin allows for a more private, more secure, cheaper version of today’s cloud storage services. And the Siacoin token has done quite well.

#4: Bitshares (BTS)

Bitshares also has an innovative and unique blockchain. Bitshares has its own digital asset exchange built-in.

From Bitshares.org:

“BitShares provides a high-performance decentralized exchange, with all the features you would expect in a trading platform. It can handle the trading volume of the NASDAQ, while settling orders the second you submit them. With this kind of performance on a decentralized exchange, who needs risky centralized exchanges?”

While the decentralized exchange has been the hallmark feature of Bitshares, it also has a host of other new ground-breaking technologies being implemented on its blockchain.

Bitshares began 2017 around half a penny. Today it approaches $0.50.

#3: Monero (XRM)

Monero is one of a handful of privacy-centric altcoins. It uses something called “ring signatures” to disguise its transactions. From Monero.org: