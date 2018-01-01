Tony Podesta Has Disappeared by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Controversial democratic power lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group, stepped down from the firm that bore his name after coming under investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Podesta stepped down in late October. Posesta’s cowardly decision to leave his firm came on the same day that former Donald Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted on multiple charges. including money laundering, operating as federal agents of the Ukrainian government, failing to disclose overseas bank accounts and making false statements to federal authorities.

Now Podesta is missing in action. Where is he. Speculation runs rapid on the whereabouts of one Tony Podesta