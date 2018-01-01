Protests in Iran Explode Video – Bill Still

I’m still reporting on Iran.

Anti-regime protests in Iran picked up steam today. It was the 4rd day of spontaneous, unsanctioned protests in spreading across the country now against President Rouhani’s government as Trump-backed sanctions start to bite into the struggling Iranian economy.

Iranian state-controlled media today blamed these, the largest protests since the 2009 Green Movement, as masterminded by the US, Britain and Israel.

Today the regime warned protesters that measures would be taken against dissidents. The state news channel IRINN said it had been banned from covering the protests.



Video Source

However independent media has been able to get footage out of the country showing thousands gathered in at least 5 cities and police responding with water cannons.

Back in 2009 when Green Revolution was attempted by students, I had expected new President Obama to step in and help them in some way to overthrow oppressive theocracy of the mullas. But no! He did nothing. Of course that was before we knew what President Obama was really all about.