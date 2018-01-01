Krugman Wrong, Again—2017 Saw “Emergence,” Not of “Resistance,” But of an American Totalitarian Left by James Kirkpatrick – UNZ Review

Nobel Economics laureate and New York Timescolumnist Paul Krugman [Email him] is famously always wrong [Krugman’s bad predictions, by John Lott, Fox News, April 12, 2012]. He will live forever for his 1998 prediction that “the growth of the Internet will slow drastically… by 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.” Equally, Krugman opined after President Trump’s election that markets would “never” recover and “we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight” [What Happened on Election Day, New York Times, November 9, 2016]. Instead, the stock market has set record highs and economic growth is surging. [Year in Review: President Trump’s First Year in Office, Epoch Times, December 28, 2017]

Recently, Krugman tried to evade the discrediting of his Trump Derangement Syndrome paranoia by celebrating “the emergence of a highly energized resistance” [America Is Not Yet Lost, December 25, 2017]. He boasted about the Democrat victory in Alabama, ignoring sabotage by the GOP Establishment and assorted cuckservatives, and proclaimed:

I’m ending this year with a feeling of hope, because tens of millions of Americans have risen to the occasion. The U.S. may yet become another Turkey or Hungary — a state that preserves the forms of democracy but has become an authoritarian regime in practice. But it won’t happen as easily or as quickly as many of us had feared.

Krugman, and the Opposition Party generally, have it backwards. What actually emerged in 2017 was an American Totalitarian Left, uniting Democrat elected officials, their Main Stream Media and academic Democratic elected officials, their Main Stream Media academic and corporate auxiliaries and their paramilitary Antifa wing. It is Trump, and his objective allies in the Dissident Right, who constitute the democratic resistance.

Consider—in 2017,

The plain fact is that, in 2017, there is absolutely no price to be paid for attacking the elected President of the United States in the most outrageous terms. Donald Trump does not even enjoy the level of deference any other president could have taken for granted—let alone some “authoritarian”-style immunity from criticism.