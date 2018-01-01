Jordan Roy-Byrne: Precious Metals Encouraging Close to 2017 Video

With gold moving above $1,300 on the last day of trading in 2017 there are a number of encouraging signs that developed in the last 2 and a half weeks. Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder of The Daily Gold shares his insights on the price action and what it means for 2018. We look at the recent shift in sentiment in the COT reports as well as the put/call ration in GLD.

