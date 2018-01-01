Gold likely to witness a steady rise in 2018 from Scrap Register

TDC Note – We have already published a number of articles providing our view of gold and silver rising in 2018 and even into 2019 and beyond. Fundamentals have not mattered for close to decade and we are basing 75% of our prediction on the FACT one the main people that owns the COMEX says gold and silver will rise through 2023. Is he lying? Wouldn’t surprise us in the least. BUT, his predictions have been accurate for the past several years where most everyone else has been inaccurate.

####

Gold prices should see a steady rise in 2018 as inflation picks up and competition from equity markets slows down, according to George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management.

In an interview with Kitco News, Gero said that he sees gold prices rising to $1,400 by the end of 2018. His comments come as gold has found renewed momentum during the final weeks of the year in what has been a relatively quiet holiday trading period.

Gero said that he is not surprised with gold’s year-end push as it is in line with his unofficial survey conducted during the International Precious Metals Institute (IPMI) conference in late-June. He shared his results with Kitco News, noting that the most bullish outlook was for prices to end the year at $1,950 an ounce, while the most bearish vote was for gold prices to fall to $1,010. The average of the survey was for prices to end 2017 between $1,315 an ounce and $1,325 an ounce.

Looking ahead, Gero said that it is difficult to determine if gold will hold these holiday gains when traders come back in full force in the new year; however, he added that growing concerns over record valuations in equities will keep a steady bid in gold.

“The biggest competition for gold in the new year will be equities,” he said. “But I’m not sure you are going to continue to see record equity markets next year and with gold prices over $1,300 asset allocators will be more interested in diversifying back into the metal.”