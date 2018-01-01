What Is Going On In Outer Space? After 4 Nation’s Launch Rockets Within Days, What Are They REALLY Up To? By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

Just days ago on December 29th, SteveQuayle.com linked to a story over at the website Mysterious Universe titled “Mystery Surrounds Why Four Nations Launch Rockets In Four Days” within which they report that the US, Japan, China and Russia had all launched rockets with satellites into space within less than a week of each other at the end of 2017.

For those who may have missed that, the December 22nd launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California had people across the region calling 911 with reports of UFO’s and aliens and while it was just a Space-X rocket allegedly carrying 10 Iridium satellites into orbit, the speculation remains as to why 4 global powers launched rockets into space within the very same time period.

Linking within the Mysterious Universe story to this story over at UFO Sightings Hotspot titled “Something Is Being Monitored In Space!”, that blog reports:

Something strange is going on, especially if we know that within 5 days, from December 22 to December 26, 2017, four superpower Nations; US, Russia, Japan and China have carried out rocket/missile launches, all carrying satellites. These launches at almost the same time are no coincidence and although it said that all these satellites are communication and weather satellites, we may wonder whether that is actually the case or that the real purpose of the payload is meant to monitor “Something” in space.

And while we rarely report upon UFO’s at ANP, as the Mysterious Universe story points out, these launches came barely a week after the US govt released information that has UFO enthusiasts believing disclosure may be ahead. From the Mysterious Universe story:

It’s been barely a week since the government released two UFO videos … that’s more than enough time to start connecting this “disclosure” to other events/dots that are strange, government-or-military-related and potentially linked to space travel, UFOs and government cover-ups.

Also coming at a time when numerous ‘watchmen’ have warned we may be soon be witnessing the ‘grand deception’, is it just a coincidence that one former Pentagon official recently warned “We may not be alone”?

As two recent reports from both the NY Times and Politico had reported, a top secret program had been established long ago called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program to help confirm or deny the existence of UFO’s and ‘aliens‘. As this Examiner story about their reports states, the Pentagon spent millions on such research.



Knowing about the very real potential of ‘project bluebeam’ and the grand deception being put into play against the people of the world, with warnings of a possible future ‘false flag alien invasion‘, what should we think about the excerpts seen below from this CNN story? (story is saved at archive.is so we can avoid linking directly to CNN!)

A former Pentagon official who led a recently revealed government program to research potential UFOs said Monday evening that he believes there is evidence of alien life reaching Earth.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” Luis Elizondo said in an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.” Elizondo told The New York Times he resigned from the Department of Defense in October in protest over what he called excessive secrecy surrounding the program and internal opposition to it after funding for the effort ended in 2012.

Elizondo said Monday that he could not speak on behalf of the government, but he strongly implied there was evidence that stopped him from ruling out the possibility that alien aircraft visited Earth. “These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of,” Elizondo said of objects they researched.

The former Pentagon official said they identified “anomalous” aircraft that were “seemingly defying the laws of aerodynamics.” “Things that don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and maneuvering in ways that include extreme maneuverability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological,” Elizondo said.

According to author Steve Quayle in his book “Empire Beneath The Ice”, the truth about history has been hidden. Warning us within his book that the “UFOs” that started appearing around the world in the late 1940s were (and still are) most likely flown by Nazi pilots, were the ‘aircraft’ seen by the former Pentagon official and so many other people across the world the mysterious UFO’s he warns of?