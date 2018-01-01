Global Currency Reset shift with Lynette Zang Video – A Right to Know

Pt. 1: Sherry Beall discusses the Global Currency Reset shift that we are literally in the process of, what the GCR is, why it is happening, why it needs to take place, and how it will affect us, in the short and long term. We cover this topic from the angle of the expertise of Sherry’s guest – Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst for ITM Trading. Lynette has worked as a banker, a collector, & stock broker and is not only an expert in the financial world with over a half a century of experience, but a woman who is awake and aware of the behind the scenes deep financial world of smoke & mirrors, and whose mission is to translate financial noise into understandable language.

