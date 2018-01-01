Former Pentagon official confirms: UFOs “proved beyond reasonable doubt” by: JD Heyes – Natural News

For decades scores of people from around the world have sworn that they have seen alien spacecraft from outer space. No small amount of those sightings have occurred in the United States.

Yet each time the “official” word from our government has been that “alien beings” don’t exist because we’re all alone: No life exists in any other galaxy, those known and unknown, except human life.

That never sounded reasonable to most people, mind you, and with good reason. There is simply no way of knowing what form of life exists “out there” in space because it is so vast, we’ve yet to scratch the surface. Plus, it is the pinnacle of human arrogance to believe that because we can’t travel great distances through space, nothing else can, either.

Now, however, all doubts about whether other life forms exist has been erased by a former Pentagon intelligence officer who says there is convincing evidence that we’re not alone in the universe.

As reported by the UK’s Telegraph, Luis Elizondo, who once headed a secret U.S. government effort called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP), says there exists evidence of highly advanced aircraft using technology that no nation on earth possesses.

In fact, he says the existence of such technology has been “proved beyond reasonable doubt.”

Elizondo ran the AATIP until October of this year from an office on the fifth floor of the Pentagon, which was funded with $22 million in “black ops money” from Congress. It was a real-life X-Files program which began in 2007 and has since been confirmed by the Defense Department.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Elizondo said a lot of things he could talk about were still classified, including whether or not he and his team had examined UFO (unidentified flying object) sightings around the world, or whether they had talked to any witnesses to such sightings.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss that,” he told the paper. “But we took a very comprehensive approach. Nothing was too small to investigate.”

However, he did say this: “In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of ‘beyond reasonable doubt.’ I hate to use the term UFO but that’s what we’re looking at.

“I think it’s pretty clear this is not us, and it’s not someone else, so one has to question where they’re from,” he added.

And while the precise number of sightings investigated as well as witnesses interviewed are also classified, the former Pentagon X-Files investigator said there has been “lots.” (Related: Americans will welcome ET visitation, says psychologist.)

He also said that his team found geographical “hot spots” during their probes, sometimes near nuclear facilities and power plants. Common factors of the movements of UFOs were also identified by the investigators, he said.

“It was enough where we began to see trends and similarities in incidents,” he said. “There were very distinct observables. Extreme maneuverability, hypersonic velocity without a sonic boom, speeds of 7-8,000mph, no flight surfaces on the objects. A lot of this is backed with radar signal data, gun camera footage from aircraft, multiple witnesses.

“There was never any display of hostility but the way they maneuvered, in ways no one else in the world had, you have to be conscious something could happen,” he added ominously.

It could just be that whatever or whoever was flying those crafts knew nothing earthlings could send against them was a serious threat.

In any event, after reports outed Elizondo’s program, attention shifted to the release of footage shot by a U.S. Navy pilot off San Diego in 2004.

Cmdr. David Fravor was flying an F/A-18 near the object and reported seeing a “white Tic Tac, about 40 feet long with no wings” that demonstrated out-of-this-world speed and maneuver capabilities.

As for the crafts themselves, Elizondo told the Telegraph: “I think it’s pretty clear it’s not us, and it’s not anyone else” flying them.

J.D. Heyes is editor of The National Sentinel and a senior writer for Natural News and News Target.

