The End of the World as We Know It – Gold Safe Haven by Richard Mills – Market Oracle

Imaginations of the Misguided

It’s Christmas 2017 and North Korean Dear Leader Kim Jong-un is facing a crisis. Recently the United States, with UN approval, imposed the harshest round of economic sanctions yet on his reclusive regime.

While North Korea has been sanctioned since 2006 due to continuing attempts to develop nuclear weapons, this new provocation by its sworn nemesis is the last straw for Kim, who feels the great legacies of his father and grandfather, Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung, weighing more heavily each day.

This time the U.S., under the leadership of its belligerent president – Trump, the evil, infantile capitalist – has convinced China to agree to a total economic boycott of North Korea. Kim knows that preventing the North from selling its primary export, coal, to China will deprive it of the hard currency needed to import food. A famine worse than the “March of Suffering” in the 1990s, during which millions of people died, is on his doorstep.

Backed into a corner with no more “Trump” cards to play, Kim consults his top generals in an underground bunker beneath the presidential palace. The options are considered. An attack on Guam. Nuclear tipped ballistic missiles fired at Los Angeles. Clouds of noxious chemicals piped into the New York subway. An invasion of South Korea. After weighing the gruesome death tolls and potential catastrophic effects on the American economy, Kim decides to detonate a super-EMP weapon, an enhanced hydrogen bomb, at high altitude, smack dab in the middle of the United States, above the state of Kansas.

Facts – North Korea already has satellites positioned perfectly for an attack of this nature and two Russian Generals are on record saying Russian super enhanced EMP hydrogen bomb plans were accidently transferred to North Korea.

One cold winter morning, at zero dark thirty, a North Korean satellite while sailing over the continental United States drops an enhanced EMP bomb, which detonates 400 kilometers above its target. Immediately, the blast unleashes a flood of gamma rays, causing a massive electromagnetic pulse that fries all electronics on the U.S. Mainland, including the entire system of electricity grids, telecommunications and cellular phones. The first victims are the estimated half a million travelers aloft in planes. Suddenly bereft of navigation systems, most of the aircraft plummet to earth. Traffic and train signals also fail, causing derailments and car crashes.

North American stock exchanges don’t open, and banks cease to function since they are unable to loan each other funds. ATMs no longer work, leaving the population locked out of their own bank accounts.

Peter Vincent Pry, a nuclear strategist formerly with the CIA, warned of the devastating effects an attack using an EMP warhead could have. Newsweek quotes Pry saying that “In the worst case scenario, food in supermarkets would be consumed within three days and within 30 days national food supply in regional warehouses would begin to spoil, leading to an estimated 90 percent of the population perishing from ensuing starvation, disease and societal collapse.”

Seem far-fetched? Like something out of a Hollywood Armageddon movie? Perhaps. The current U.S. Administration thinks the threat of an EMP bomb so unlikely that it closed the congressional EMP Commission in September. While a large-scale EMP attack has never been tried and remains theoretical, major cyber-attacks have been successfully executed.

In our post-9/11 age, where the options of colossal damage to human life are limited only by the imaginations of the misguided, anything now seems possible. So how to protect oneself when so much seems out of our control?

Well, the answer lies in what has always been tangible, valuable, and rare: gold.

Gold as money

Due to its unique properties, gold was one of the first metals discovered by mankind. Gold is found at surface in flakes and nuggets, making it easily mineable. Historians agree the Egyptians were the first to smelt it and make gold jewellery using the lost-wax method. The funeral mask of King Tut is one of the most stunningly beautiful examples of Egyptian goldsmithing. The Egyptians also learned how to alloy gold with other metals, to vary hardness and color.