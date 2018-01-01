David Morgan – 2018 Forecasts: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin & Liberty Video – Silver Doctors

Top silver expert David Morgan tells Silver Doctors his 2018 forecast for the silver and gold markets.

Looking back at 2017, Morgan says he’s most surprised by the interest in the cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose about 1,300 percent. Gold and silver’s gains of 14 percent and four percent pale in comparison.

2018 will be a better year for the metals, Morgan says, led by gold. He sees cryptocurrency space similar to the dot com bubble.



