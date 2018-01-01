Cracking The Cryptic M.I.A Code Tweeted By Assange Video – Press for Truth

Everyone wants to know what the heck does fb4e568623b5f8cf7e932e6ba7eddc0db9f42a712718f488bdc0bf880dd3 mean?

In the latest cryptic tweet to come from Wikileaks’s Julian Assange a 60 digit code now has the internet scratching it’s head. The curious tweet also included the song “Paper Planes” by MIA which has led many to speculate about what the significance of this release may be…in this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth encourages the viewer to not get their hopes up about a major truth bomb coming anytime soon as this appears to be yet again another limited hangout coming from Assange and wikileaks.



Video Source