CoinDesk Most Influential from Coin Desk

The top ten most influential people of 2017 and into 2018 according Coin Desk. What will this list look like at the end of the year?

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Jihan Wu Master of the ASICBoost, conjurer of Antbleed… Perhaps no character in the pantheon of industry leaders has been the subject of more conspiracy theories than Mr. Wu, a passionate bitcoin believer who’s been reviled for his views. The young co-founder of Chinese mining giant Bitmain, he might not exactly be the villain we all believe. But, what might be for certain is that if there’s a title for “most misunderstood,” Wu would win hands down.

Amber Baldet In darkness or in light? Either way, Baldet seems right at home whether she’s onstage at a banking conference or somewhere in the islands, posing for pictures at an “ethereum unicorn party.” Will she emerge as a real deal innovator? Or is she the ultimate imposter banking infiltrator? While Baldet’s story is yet to be told, her association with one of the largest banks in the world, and power position on its so far compelling blockchain efforts are more than enough to enthrall imaginations.