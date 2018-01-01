The baby boomer survival guide by Bill Bonner – Bonner and Partners

Editor’s Note: The Bonner & Partners offices are closed for the holidays. But don’t worry, you’ll still receive Bill’s daily Diary right to your inbox. Today, Bill examines what it means to live well, and why America’s boomers need perspective now more than ever.

What should you do if you are running out of time and money?

This is the question we get from readers over 50… over 60… and sometimes over 70.

We baby boomers were famously saying “Na… na… na… Live for today.” Now, it’s tomorrow. And many of us – often through no fault of our own – are having trouble making ends meet.

In the Diary, we write about the world of money. About economic policy and how it affects us.

But what if, in your world of money, you are running short? What should you do to get more?

Check under the seat cushions? Rob a bank?

What Really Matters

You are 70. You have no money. What do you do?

Sell your body for medical experiments? Invent a new app?

Sophisticated trading systems and expensive investment programs are not a good idea if you fall into this category.

They are for people who have money already. If you have money, want more, and enjoy the thrill and challenge of financial adventure, they can be highly lucrative.

But what if you don’t have money already?

We don’t know anything more than anyone else on the subject. We don’t have any secrets. But after thinking about it, we have some ideas.