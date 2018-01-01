Assange Tweets Mystery Encryption Key That Sparks Rumors On the World Stage (Video)
At roughly 3AM London time, Julian Assange sent another cryptic tweet featuring a 60-character code along with a link to the music video “Paper Planes” by Maya Arulpragasam (A.K.A. “M.I.A.”). Of course, as with past such tweets, no one has any clue what the encryption key means but it sparked yet another wave of frenzied speculation by the twitter sphere.