Al Gore’s 10 Global Warming Predictions, 12 Years Later — None Happened! by Larry Tomczak – Humans Are Free

“The sky is falling! The sky is falling! Wake up before it’s too late!”

Soon we “celebrate” the 12th anniversary of former Vice President Al Gore’s movie “An Inconvenient Truth” revealing the “grave” threat of global warming. On January 26, 2006 the Washington Post stated Al “believes humanity may have only 10 years left to save the planet from turning into a total frying pan.”

My Tennessee neighbor won an Oscar and Nobel Prize for sounding the alarm in book and film as a Climate Control Caped Crusader.

Al crisscrossed countries waving his arms, passionately declaring, “We can’t wait… We have a planetary emergency… the future of human civilization is at stake! … Global warming is the greatest challenge we’ve ever faced!” This is no exaggeration.

In an article highlighting his tireless service for humanity, The Washington Post labeled him “the world’s most renowned crusader on climate change.” Wow! And remember he almost became President of the United States were it not for a few “hanging chads” that didn’t go to his column.

President Obama subsequently picked up the “crisis” telling world leaders that “climate change (not Islamic terrorism or skyrocketing, unsustainable debt) is the number one issue facing us today.”

At the recent Global Paris Summit he pushed this agenda with urgency. The cost of his United Nations Global Warming Treaty came in at $12.1 trillion or $484 billion dollars yearly according to Bloomberg.

Al’s efforts made him an environmental hero but took a tragic toll on his marriage. His marriage of 40 years to Tipper ended in a shocking divorce.

Today, 68 year old Al alternates residence in two gorgeous, spacious homes in Nashville and California. He now has a youthful, wealthy girlfriend.

Al Gore’s Electricity Bill Reveals He Consumes 3,400% More Power Than the Average U.S. Home

Leaving his V. P. office with assets of $2 million, Mr. Gore now has wealth estimated at over $[2]00 million. Al’s movie cost $1million and brought in $50 million.

He hauls in $175,000 speaking fees, is tied to at least fourteen green-tech firms, sits strategically on certain (take a guess) boards, plus benefits from Obama grants and millions in tax breaks. He’s on his way to becoming what one congressional leader called “our first carbon billionaire.”

Al Gore Made Nearly $200 Million from the Global Warming Scam — Likely to Become the World’s First ‘Carbon Billionaire’

Here’s the Deal

Masses of people are misinformed or misled on issues like physician-assisted suicide, marijuana legalization, unrestricted abortion, wholesale immigration, socialism, a “war on women”, “free” entitlements, and “pandemic” Wall Street fraud.

Similarly, people are manipulated and deceived regarding dire climate change/global warming reports.

This hysteria and apocalyptic fear mongering reminds many of the 1970 Earth Day predictions that fizzled like a firecracker:

End of civilization in 15-30 years

100-200 million deaths to starvation yearly for 10 years

A new ice age by 2000

The good news is that many people are wising up! Because of long standing behavior that is suspect to say the least, multitudes view as con artists multimillionaires like Al Gore, Michael Moore, the Clintons and others who prey on the gullible and get rich off causes, advance their fame and live lavish lifestyles off the backs of the unsuspecting.