2018 THE YEAR OF THE DOG: A PIVOTAL YEAR FOR ACCELERATING EURASIAN INTEGRATION by James the Russian Analyst – Rogue Money

2018 THE YEAR OF THE DOG: A PIVOTAL YEAR FOR ACCELERATING EURASIAN INTEGRATION, DESPITE THE CHINESE-LED ONE BELT ONE ROAD (OBOR) PROJECT BEING IDENTIFIED IN THE U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY RELEASED BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S NSC ADVISER H.R. MCMASTER AS A THREAT TO AMERICAN HEGEMONY ALONGSIDE A ‘REVISIONIST’ RUSSIA. WHETHER THE EURASIAN AXIS CAN DELIVER RISING LIVING STANDARDS FOR THE PEOPLE OF IRAN UPON WHOM THE ‘ANGLO ZIONIST’ EMPIRE HAS DIRECTED ITS LATEST EFFORTS, PREVENT TURKEY FROM BACKSLIDING INTO NEO-OTTOMANISM THAT SERVES AN AGENDA OF CHAOS, PURSUE PEACE IN YEMEN, AND BEGIN A DECADES LONG RECONSTRUCTION OF SYRIA AND IRAQ WILL ALL BE MAJOR TESTS FOR THE EURASIAN BLOC IN 2018.

From Kremlin.ru:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

We are on the threshold of a New Year, year 2018. Although we celebrate this every year, we are always happy to usher the year in as something new, hoping that the wishes we make at the stroke of midnight do come true.

New Year’s Eve is above all a family celebration. We mark it just as we did when we were children, with presents and pleasant surprises, as well as with a special warmth and expectation for change.

Change will certainly come to our lives if each of us takes care of our parents and values every minute we spend with them, if we try to better understand our children and their aspirations and dreams, and if we support those nearest to us who need our help and our generosity.