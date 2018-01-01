2017: A Defining Year for Cryptocurrency Regulation by Stan Higgins – Coin Desk

In a year of soaring cryptocurrency prices and countless initial coin offerings, it’s perhaps unsurprising that, over the course of 2017, regulators worldwide stepped in to define how they would oversee what had been to date a legally murky environment.

From China’s crackdown on exchanges to the SEC’s report on The DAO, 2017 was perhaps one of the most significant years to date on the regulatory front. Indeed, the year saw regulators from many of the world’s leading economies issue investor alerts and cautionary statements about financial use cases for the tech.

The past two months especially have seen growing activity on the ICO funding model, as seen by bans in major Asian countries to enforcement actions in North America.

In this article, we look at some of the big policy shifts from the past 12 months – many of which may have set the stage for further industry-defining developments in the year ahead.

The People’s Bank vs bitcoin

It was the first week of 2017 and China’s “Big Three” bitcoin exchanges – OKCoin, Huobi and BTCC – were being warned by the country’s central bank.

That warning about staying compliant with “relevant laws and regulations” was followed in February by a freeze on withdrawals and the creation of new trading fees – both of which were measures imposed by the People’s Bank of China in a stated effort to curb the risk of money laundering. And after months of waiting, exchanges ultimately returned access to funds to users in late May.

Officials in the world’s most populous nation ultimately ordered those cryptocurrency exchanges to cease trading and shut down in mid-September, which combined with BTCC’s closure effectively ended the “Big Three” ecosystem and pushed trading activities within China to over-the-counter markets.

News of the pending shutdowns came just days after the country stopped ICOs within its borders, saying the campaigns operated by “illegally selling and distributing tokens.”

Where 2018 will head remains to be seen, though commentators on state-owned television in China have said in recent months that OTC cryptocurrency trading may be deemed against the law as well.

The DAO report

Rumors had circulated for months that the SEC would move to define how it would regulate ICOs. Yet the agency played its cards close until late July, when it declared that U.S. securities laws could be applied to some token sales depending on the nature of the token itself and the manner in which it was offered.