Tonight In the Skies of Vegas the NWO Will Be Keeping You Safe by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

It is unbelievable how the Deep State who want to desperately put a camera in every corner of your life are justifying this practice.

From the Las Vegas Review Journal:

“Las Vegas police will use drones to watch over New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Strip, technology the department was not able to use the night of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Officer David Martel said the department will use two drones — a Yuneec H520 and a Yuneec Typhoon 4 — to monitor crowds, identify suspicious packages and track any unusual activity on Strip properties. Martel said the unmanned aerial vehicles also will check hotel windows for anyone who might try to copy the events of Oct. 1, when a gunman shattered the windows of his 32nd-floor suite at Mandalay Bay and sprayed bullets on 22,000 concertgoers at a nearby outdoor music festival. The gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others before killing himself. “The biggest thing is to provide support to our officers and to provide a better aerial view,” Martel said Wednesday. “It’s hard to get the helicopter along the Strip. Drones are a lot smaller, and you’re able to get into tighter areas.”

I have never read a bigger piece of disinformation. Drones would have done nothing to prevent the Vegas Massacre. But they will do a lot to allow the government to contniue to violate the 4th Amendment with unwarrented surveillance. Of course there will be the mantra, why are you worried if you have nothing to hide? This is what the Gestapo routinely told the German people. I can give you six million reasons why we should be worried about this latest development in the police state surveillance grid. Happy New Year!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source Link – The Common Sense Show