Several Simple Suppositions and Suspicions for 2018

A New Year of Symbiotic Disharmony

The New Year is nearly here. The slate’s been wiped clean. New hopes, new dreams, and new fantasies, are all within reach. Today is the day to make a double-fisted grab for them. Without question, 2018 will be the year in which everything happens exactly as it should. Some things you will be able to control, others will be well beyond your control.

How new years generally work… [PT]

Certainly, your ability to stop your neighbor’s cat from relieving itself in your side yard is limited, barring extreme measures. What we mean is each day shall unfold before you – both good and bad – in symbiotic disharmony. You can count on it.

But what are the specifics and particulars for the year ahead? What about stocks, the 10-Year Treasury note, gold, bitcoin, and everything else? Are we fated for World War III? Will this be the year Hillary Clinton finally croaks?

Today we endeavor to answer these questions – and more – with hesitation and humility. Obviously, predicting the future is more art than science. But so is Fed monetary policy, or a charted wave pattern that extends resistance and support lines out into the future.

Predictive Methodology and Disclaimer

“Past performance is no guarantee of future results,” counsels your broker. Thus, we eschew common forecasting techniques for a conjectural approach. We look to connect seemingly unrelated big picture nodes with the illogical grace of an Irish joke.

To be clear, our methodology is as unscientific as your street corner palm reader’s. First, we engage all matters of fact, fiction, fakery, and fraud. Then, through induction, deduction, biased interpolation, and metaphysical reduction, we arrive at precise, unequivocal answers.

But before we get to it, a brief disclaimer’s in order. This proviso from King Solomon should suffice:

“A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him?” – Ecclesiastes 10:14

King Solomon, the Queen of Sheba, their closest advisors and Fido meet in the antechamber to the temple’s small conference room. Less close advisors are waiting in the background. By dint of his wisdom, King Solomon proved to be a prolific fount of highly quotable sayings, which he bequeathed to posterity. We’re not sure what happened to the conference room. His advice against making predictions is traditionally widely ignored, despite the demonstrable fact that predictions are extremely resistant to correctness and improvement. Naturally, we won’t stand in the way of this well-worn tradition. [PT]

Hence, today’s windbag contemplations are foolish in nature. Perhaps, they’re even being offered by a complete fool. You can decide and let us know. With that out of the way, we sharpen our pencils and face our limitations.

What follows, for fun and for free, are several simple suppositions and suspicions for the year ahead. The only thing we ask of you in exchange for these utterances is to consider printing this out and thumb-tacking it to your office cork board. That way you can cross each prediction off as it comes to pass.

Several Simple Suppositions and Suspicions for 2018

Stocks

To begin, the animal spirits and bullish market optimism of President Trump’s first year in office will extend well into the New Year. The GOP tax reform bill should deliver a great short-term boon to businesses and corporate earnings. This will provide a further boost to the stock market via corporate share buybacks – bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to just a hair above 28,152.

Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce its balance sheet and raise the price of credit will ultimately exhaust the 9 year bull market. Sometime around late-summer the stock market will crack. An abrupt 10 percent correction will occur.

Algorithmic traders will buy-the-dip as they’re pre-programmed to do. Stocks will quickly bounce upward and approach their all-time high like they have following every other market blip since 2009. However, this time a new all-time high will not be attained. Shrewd investors will sell the bounce and exit to the safety of cash.

By October, pre-programmed buying will morph to pre-programmed selling, and an abrupt collapse will be triggered. Valuations will once again matter. A multi-year bear market will commence that will eventually end in the early part of the next decade, following a 60 percent decline of the S&P 500.