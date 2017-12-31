Nunes Bombshell—Closing in on the Beast, Establishment Screams Like Stuck Pigs by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money



FROM CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE: “SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM JUST CONFIRMED THE SKETCHY STEELE DOSSIER WAS USED TO GET THE WIRETAP AND SURVEILLANCE WARRANT FROM THE FISA COURT. BRIAN KILMEAD UNDERSTOOD WHAT HE WAS HEARING WAS SERIOUS, BUT DIDN’T QUITE CATCH THE SPECIFIC GRAVITY OF IT.

#RussiaGate: Rep. Nunes, Chair of House Intel Com., rips DOJ for failure to release Trump-Russia dossier documentshttps://t.co/G1xjKMJqhK — Helga Zepp-LaRouche (@ZeppLaRouche) December 29, 2017

In addition to the politicization of the FBI and other three letter agencies via promoting the Steele Dossier, another story even closer to the heart of the bogus claims of Russian meddling that sought to effect the 2016 election outcome is the supposed hack of the Democratic National Committee. LaRouchePAC and its sister publication Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) have been all over the fraudulent basis for the GRU/FSB ‘Fancy’ and ‘Cozy’ Bears hacker thefts from the DNC, and the principal Atlantic Council and Fusion GPS linked cyber security firm behind it, Crowdstrike. As the Russian Analyst noticed in his introductions to Harley Schlanger’s posts here, a recent Associated Press story designed to bolster the DNC hacking case failed to mention Crowdstrike by name at all. This diversion of public if not Congressional scrutiny away from Crowdstrike to another cyber security firm, Secureworks, does not seem accidental. The FBI under Comey did not bother to subpoena and physically access to the supposedly Russian-hacked servers. and members of Congress as well as President Trump have frequently asked the critical question of why.

As the Russian Analyst has also pointed out here, former British signals intelligence (GCHQ) employee Matt Tait, who tweets under the handle @PwnAlltheThings, has been a highly public but largely ignored linkage between the U.K. ‘ex’ spooks community and the Comey propagandists led by Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare. Not surprisingly, on Twitter Mr. Tait has downplayed the significance of the dossier and the overt, shameless meddling by ‘former’ British spies and one ex-UK Ambassador to Russia it represents in an American election. On the positive side, pseudonymous U.K. based cyber researcher Adam Carter has highlighted the timeline of the supposed hack and emails release, as well as the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) report insisting the data dump was an inside job.