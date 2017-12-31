The Newest Water Contamination Problem Isn’t What You Think It Is By 4Patriots – LFB.org

When many of us first think about water contamination, we think of lead.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

You may recall that lead contamination was the big story recently in Flint, Michigan. They found high levels of lead in drinking water in homes and schools.

This is serious stuff. Lead contamination in water can have harmful effects on anyone who drinks it. Especially on children who, years later, can experience both physical issues and learning disabilities. In extreme cases, it can even cause death.

Flint is hardly the only place where this is a problem. It’s happening across the country. Especially in cities and villages where old lead pipes carry water into buildings.

Unfortunately, lead is not the only contaminant we have to worry about. There are hundreds of other pollutants out there. Any of them could cause us to get sick or worse.

And one in particular has started to receive more attention in the news recently.

Plastic Fibers Are Infiltrating Our Water

A recent article in The Guardian newspaper reports that billions of people around the world are drinking water contaminated by plastic particles.

An investigative team took samples from more than a dozen nations. They found that plastic fibers were present in 83% of those samples.

When you think about how many things are made with plastic these days, it isn’t surprising. It’s estimated that 300 million tons of plastic are produced each year.

Guess Who Is No. 1 in Plastic Contamination?

Which country has the highest levels of plastic contamination in its water? I hate to tell you this, but it’s the United States.

A whopping 94.4% of the samples taken here at home were found to be contaminated by plastic fibers.

There were many places where they tested America’s water. Among them were Congress buildings, the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters and Trump Tower.