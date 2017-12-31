Iran Blocks Internet on Third Night as Protests Grow Deadly from The Anti-Media

Video shows two Iranian men lying motionless on ground, covered with blood and voice-over saying they were shot dead by police.

Demonstrators attacked a town hall in the Iranian capital on Saturday as deadly protests spilled into a third night in spite of government warnings against any further “illegal gatherings” and moves to cut off the internet on mobiles.

Videos on social media appeared to show thousands marching through the western cities of Khorramabad, Zanjan and Ahvaz. Videos filmed elsewhere show protesters setting fire to police vehicles amid reports of attacks on government buildings, the BBC reported.

Another video posted on social media showed two Iranian men in the western town of Dorud lying motionless on the ground, covered with blood and a voice-over saying they had been shot dead by police, Reuters said.

It said security forces fired on protesters and killed at least two. Other protesters in the same video were chanting: “I will kill whoever killed my brother!”

The authorities responded to the situation by cutting internet access to mobile phones, with the main networks interrupted at least in Tehran shortly before midnight, AFP reporters said.

MUST SEE: #Iran|ian police vehicle flees from a crowd of hundreds of people in #Arak moments ago pic.twitter.com/CRiXmYTL5T — Babus Selam Haber (@BabusSelamHaber) December 30, 2017

A swirl of wild rumors, combined with travel restrictions and a near-total media blackout from official agencies made it difficult to confirm reports.

Several Iranian news agencies warned Telegram, the most popular social media service in the country, might soon be shut down after communications minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi accused one popular channel, Amadnews, of encouraging an “armed uprising.”

Meanwhile, the conservative Mehr news agency posted videos of protesters attacking a town hall in central Tehran, overturning a police car and burning the Iranian flag.

There was chaos earlier around the capital’s university as hundreds took to the streets, blocking traffic and shouting slogans against the government.

But the authorities could also count on a show of strength, with hundreds of counter-demonstrators seizing control of the university entrance, chanting “Death to the seditionists.”

Counter-Demonstrators

The authorities were also fortunate that annual rallies marking the defeat of the last major protest movement in 2009 had already been scheduled for Saturday morning and brought thousands of regime supporters into the streets across the country.