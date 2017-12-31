How I Retired at 42 by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Over the past few months, I’ve shared a handful of essays from my colleague, master trader Jeff Clark…and our readers continue to write in with positive feedback.

As I’ve told you, Jeff’s one of the best traders I’ve met—and his track record can attest. Since 2005, his subscribers have had the opportunity to make triple-digit gains over 50 times and double-digit gains more than 160 times.

If you’re interested in becoming a better trader, the following essay is required reading. In it, Jeff shares one of the most important lessons of his career…

By Jeff Clark, editor, Market Minute

I was only 19 years old when I made my first options trade.

I had a gut feeling the market was going to go higher… so I bought four S&P 100 call options at $1.50 – a total investment of $600. A few hours later, the options were trading at $4.50. I sold and took the $1,200 profit – a 200% gain. And I was hooked on options forever.

[A stock option is a contract to buy or sell a stock. Each contract represents 100 shares. And each contract is fixed at a certain price… and expires on a specific date.

A call option is an agreement to buy a stock. A put option is an agreement to sell.]

My next trade was in tech giant IBM (IBM). I​ bought 10 $1 calls for a total of $1,000. This time, it took a couple of days to double my money. Next, I bought Digital Equipment put options… which nearly tripled in just a few days.

I made 17 trades during my first six weeks as a trader. Every single one was a winner.

Going 17 for 17 was a remarkable feat for a rookie trader – especially since I wasn’t using any sort of fundamental or technical analysis. I was just going with my gut. But I was careful not to put more than $1,000 or $2,000 into any single trade. And I still managed to turn my $5,000 brokerage account into $50,000 in just six weeks…

And then I decided it was time to get serious. No more tiny trades. I was too good for the small stuff. For whatever reason, I had figured out a way to beat the market. Heck, I had just rattled off 17 straight triple-digit winners. So I decided to take the $50,000 in my account, add to it my $25,000 in savings, and put it into a handful of options trades.