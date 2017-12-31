Hits & Misses on the 2017 Markets – Ross Clark. Trends in 2018 – Gerald Celente Video – Talk Digital Network

Ross Clark – Hits and Misses on the 2017 Markets email: [email protected]

Gerald Celente – Trends for 2018 Guest’s website: http://trendsresearch.com/

Larry Reaugh President & CEO of American Manganese on Company Showcase – Cobalt Project Moving Ahead – Strong Market Moves at the end of 2017. Guest’s website: http://americanmanganeseinc.com/



Video Source