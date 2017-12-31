Gold and Gold Stocks – Patterns, Cycles and Insider Activity, Part 2 – Author Pater Tenebrarum – Acting-Man

Click Here for Part 1

Cycles and Sentiment

Another recurring pattern consists of the seasonally strong period in gold around the turn of the year, which is bisected by a mid to late December interim low in the gold price. An additional boost can be expected in January and Feburary from the strong seasonal uptrend in silver and platinum group metals as well (to see the seasonal PGM charts, scroll down to our addendum to this recent article by Dimitri Speck ).

10 tola cast bar made in Switzerland for Asian markets.

Rallies in silver tend to be quite supportive for precious metals stock indexes, as silver stocks have an even higher beta than their gold brethren (note in this context that the XAU is the more broad-based of the two indexes these days and contains far more silver stocks than the HUI – see these lists of the current XAU and HUI constituents for details).

Below is the 20-year seasonal gold chart, with the period from the December 20 interim low to the late February peak highlighted. Note that the statistical data shown on the chart refer specifically to the highlighted period, which in turn is an average of the action at this time of the year over the past 20 years.

Obviously, there are years in which no gain is achieved in the seasonally strong period, but over the past 20 years the probability that prices would rally was 70% (14:6 = 7:3). Moreover, while the gains in profitable years ranged from +8.52 to +17.98%, losses were much smaller, confined to a range of just -1.60 to -3.30%.

Interestingly, even if one averages only the performance of bear market years (i.e., years which close at a y/y loss), the period of strength still shows up during January. We suspect this is due to the exceptional seasonal strength in silver during this time period, gold probably tends to rise in sympathy.

Gold, 20-year seasonal chart with all relevant statistics. The December interim low is close to the mid December Fed meeting, i.e., in recent years the seasonal pattern and the “FOMC relief rally” were going hand in hand – click to enlarge.

The 20-year seasonal chart of silver exhibits even more strength over a slightly longer time period starting on the same date: the probability of a rally is 80%, and the average gain is 9.39% (profits ranging from +12.90 to +42.92%), which is a stunning 58.70% annualized.

Note: regardless of how long the period chosen for the calculation is, the seasonally strong period in silver is always clearly visible and exceptionally large; it is even noticeable if one averages only bearish years. Apparently industrial users traditionally stock up at the beginning of the year. Strength in silver tends to particularly helpful for the performance of the XAU and HUI indexes – click to enlarge.

By coincidence, a 13 ½ month gold time cycle discussed by Tom McClellan in this article also aligns very closely with the seasonal trend this year, as it bottoms in December. Here is a chart that shows this cycle. Note that both full and half-cycles apparently often tend to align with lows and occasionally consecutive lows “surround” the projected cycle low. In short, this is not the most precise of cycles.

A gold time cycle followed by Tom McClellan – its 2017 trough is in the last week of December – click to enlarge.

Such “fixed” time cycles generally have less validity than seasonal patterns, but we thought it was interesting that this particular one happens to coincide with the December turning point in the seasonal trend and the other data points pointing to a December trend change this year.

Regarding sentiment, we want to mention two data points that stood out around the time of the mid-December low: a) just ahead of the FOMC meeting the second-lowest DSI reading of the year occurred (DSI= daily sentiment index of futures traders: 13% bulls – the lowest was 10% at the July low), and b) at the same time the sentimentrader Optix indicator (which combines positioning data in futures and options with the most prominent surveys) fell to 31 points – the lowest reading since early January of 2016.

Gold Optix – not only was the reading of 31 points the lowest since 04 January 2016, it also indicated that bearish sentiment became more pronounced despite gold trading at a higher level than on previous occasions when the Optix reached short term lows this year. This can be interpreted as a bullish divergence. In fact, gold price/ Optix level divergences at lows are quite a common feature (interestingly, they are not as frequent at peaks) – click to enlarge.

Sentiment data follow prices, which tends to limit their usefulness, especially in strongly trending markets. We have noticed that depending on whether a strong overarching uptrend or downtrend is underway, the range in which the Optix moves will shift up or down. Once one has a good idea of what this range is, one can expect that readings near its upper and/or lower bounds will at least lead to short term counter-trend moves, regardless of the primary trend.